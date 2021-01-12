Logistics

IndiGo plans to add flights connecting 7 more cities

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.

“The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021,” IndiGo said in a press release.

The low-cost carrier currently connects 61 domestic cities and addition of these new stations will take the number to 68.

“IndiGo will secure all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules will be announced as these approvals are received,” it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 12, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.