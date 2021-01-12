IndiGo plans to add flights connecting 7 more cities

IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.

“The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021,” IndiGo said in a press release.

The low-cost carrier currently connects 61 domestic cities and addition of these new stations will take the number to 68.

“IndiGo will secure all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules will be announced as these approvals are received,” it said.