IndiGo posts Rs 496-cr net in quarter ended December

IndiGo, the Delhi-based airline, has reported a net profit of ₹496 crore and EBITDAR of ₹1,960.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The low-cost airline reported revenue from operations of ₹9,931.7 crore for the quarter, an increase of 25.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In a statement to the BSE, the airline said it had a strong balance sheet, with total cash aggregating ₹20,068.7 crore, including free cash of ₹9,412.8 crore, while the increase in cash balance was to the tune of ₹1,332.5 crore during the quarter.