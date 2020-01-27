Logistics

IndiGo posts Rs 496-cr net in quarter ended December

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

IndiGo, the Delhi-based airline, has reported a net profit of ₹496 crore and EBITDAR of ₹1,960.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The low-cost airline reported revenue from operations of ₹9,931.7 crore for the quarter, an increase of 25.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In a statement to the BSE, the airline said it had a strong balance sheet, with total cash aggregating ₹20,068.7 crore, including free cash of ₹9,412.8 crore, while the increase in cash balance was to the tune of ₹1,332.5 crore during the quarter.

 

Published on January 27, 2020
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
IndiGo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bengaluru airport enables seamless passenger movement