IndiGo reduces Kunal Kamra ban period to 3 months

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 28, 2020 Published on February 28, 2020

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra was suspended from flying after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday said he was neither sorry nor regretful of his actions, hours after IndiGo’s internal panel decided to reduce the flying ban to three months.

The reduction in ban period was informed by Indigo to the Delhi High Court on Thursday. “I have no comment to offer on IndiGo banning me for 3 months instead of the 6 months now,” Kamra said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In a statement, IndiGo said the airline’s internal committee after hearing both parties passed an order.

Pursuant to the order, Kamra has been suspended from flying for a period of three months. “IndiGo will comply with the order of the iternal committee,” it added. “I trust the IndiGo pilot’s e mail & social media has helped explain why I did what I did. All I’d like to say is that I am neither sorry nor regretful of my actions,” Kamra said in the post.

IndiGo had last month suspended Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes. Kamra thereafter approached the Delhi High Court against his suspension.

