IndiGo, SpiceJet to operate more flights this winter than others

The domestic airlines will have 23,403 departures a week during the winter schedule, which runs from October 27 till March 28, a growth of 1.2 per cent over the weekly departures reported in winter 2018, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will see a 64.2 per cent increase in its weekly departures with 1,376 weekly flights during winter 2019, as compared to 838 weekly flights previously.

SpiceJet will see a 46 per cent jump in its weekly departures with 4,316 flights (2,657) while AirAsia will see a 32 per cent jump at 1,345 (1,019).

IndiGo, with 10,310 weekly departures, will see the maximum number of flights being operated by a domestic carrier, registering an increase of 14.2 per cent over the 9,030 weekly flights it operated in the previous winter schedule.

While Air India will see a 17.6 per cent increase at 2,254 up from 1916 in winter 2018, its subsidiary, Alliance Air will see an almost 10 per cent decline in weekly departures at 868 as against 961 previously.

Pithoragrh and Hindon will be the two new airports which will come on to the air map during winter 2019.

Globally airlines follow a winter and summer schedule. While the winter schedule runs from October 27 to March 28 of the following year, the summer schedule runs for the remaining part of the year.