IndiGo takes delivery of A320 neo plane powered with sustainable aviation fuel

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday took delivery of the first aircraft from Airbus that operated on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal fuel.

The A320 neo plane, which took off from Toulouse in France on Thursday, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Friday.

"IndiGo — has taken delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Airbus.

"This is the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF," the airline said In a release.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "we are pleased to take delivery of this Airbus aircraft which will run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as part of our journey towards sustainable aviation".