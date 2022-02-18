hamburger

IndiGo takes delivery of A320 neo plane powered with sustainable aviation fuel

PTI | New Delhi, February 18 | Updated on: Feb 18, 2022
An Indigo flight lands at the runway at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

An Indigo flight lands at the runway at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

‘This is the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF’

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday took delivery of the first aircraft from Airbus that operated on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal fuel.

The A320 neo plane, which took off from Toulouse in France on Thursday, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Friday.

"IndiGo — has taken delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Airbus.

"This is the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF," the airline said In a release.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "we are pleased to take delivery of this Airbus aircraft which will run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as part of our journey towards sustainable aviation".

Published on February 18, 2022
airlines and aviation

