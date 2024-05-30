Followed by the recent turbulence incidents involving Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways, IndiGo is testing software that measures turbulence in the skies.

While pilots rely on aircraft weather radars and air traffic control inputs to steer clear of storm clouds, the new software will provide an additional safety layer in flight operations.

"To ensure a secure and comfortable in-flight experience, the airline is constantly exploring new technologies and evaluating inflight safety announcements. Recently, IndiGo ran some trials on a new software and is hopeful of launching another trial for its Airbus fleet in the next two to three weeks. Since the agreement is under process, the airline will announce the software name, as per the developments in the trial agreement, " IndiGo said in a statement.

While the application is being tested by IndiGo for the past several months, fresh trials come in the backdrop of twin turbulence incidents involving Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways in which many passengers were injured.

The software application measures the severity of turbulence and also records location and altitude. It is also helpful in monitoring clear air turbulence which is not easily detected by onboard weather radars.

"Currently, IndiGo aircraft are not equipped with internet connectivity. So, even if an aircraft has encountered turbulence, data is available only when it lands at the destination. That is a challenge for now," said a person familiar with the system.

Also read: IndiGo and Malaysia Airlines sign a codeshare agreement

Typically, pilots examine enroute weather and wind conditions as a part or their pre-flight preparations. In Air India and IndiGo, this is provided to them by flight dispatchers or sourced by pilots themselves from applications on their iPads.

IndiGo also has in house meteorologists who inform the pilots about weather conditions and advise if they need to carry extra fuel for possible diversions. Qantas airline from Australia says its meteorologists are on the look-out 24/7 for anything from a tropical storm to an erupting volcano.

Individually and collectively, airlines are working to enhance safety. A few years ago Cathay Pacific fitted its aircraft with sensors to help Hong Kong's meteorological service in weather forecasting.

International Air Transport Association too runs a global data exchange platform for sharing turbulence related data to airlines participating in its programme.

Also read: IndiGo eyes greater profitability across international segment in FY25

"Pre flight preparations help us but once we are airborne we have to rely on our own experience and weather radar in aircraft," a senior captain said.

"Essentially what is available to us is a forecast. Weather itself is becoming unpredictable," another captain observed pointing to effects of global warming on turbulence.

"It is like when you are driving a car you slow down on seeing a speed breaker but you should be aware that there is a speed breaker," he added.