IndiGo ties up with global travel aggregator Skyscanner

IndiGo announced on Friday that it had entered into a partnership with a global travel aggregator that will allow the latter’s users to book tickets of the budget carrier’s flights.

According to IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the partnership with Skyscanner, one of the world’s leading travel search engine, will not only enhance access to Indian destinations but also place them more prominently on the world map.

“This integration will be a gateway for Skyscanner users to access a wide network of domestic and international IndiGo flights at affordable fares, while we deliver an on-time, courteous and hassle-free experience,” Boulter said.

He also said the partnership would enable economic growth through “inbound tourist spends“.

Skyscanner said the integration highlighted the aggregator’s commitment to help its partners like IndiGo expand into new markets.

“What’s more, it means that our 90 million monthly active users will have even more choice on Skyscanner’s trusted platforms,” said Mike Ferguson, Commercial Director, Asia-Pacific, Skyscanner.

With around 49 per cent share of the domestic market, IndiGo is the leading airline in India. Having a fleet of over 200 aircraft, the low-cost airline offers over 1,400 daily flights and connects 56 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations.