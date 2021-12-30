IndiGo to amend contentious clauses in Articles of Association

The country’s largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo Airlines, on Thursday signalled a possible end to the feud between its warring promoters —Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal — with the company’s board deciding to amend contentious clauses in its Articles of Association.

The contentious clauses — like the right of first refusal and tag-along rights — which were one of the reasons for the spat between founder-promoters of the carrier, will now stand deleted.

The removal will allow either promoter to sell or transfer their shares to a third entity without giving notice to each other, thereby paving way for the possibility of an exit by one of the promoters.

However, when the exit will happen and which promoter would offload his shares is a matter of market speculation. None of the two promoters have publicly said that they want an exit.

Earlier in the day, the two promoters — who jointly hold 74.44 per cent of the paid up equity share of the company — had moved a resolution at the EGM to amend clauses of the Articles of Association. The move was seen by many was a possible truce.

In a stock market notification, Interglobe Aviation — the holding company — said: “Members of the company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 30, 2021, have approved the Special Resolution for amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company by deletion of Articles 1.6 to 1.15 (Transfer of Equity Shares), 1 .16 to 1.20 (Acquisition of Shares) and 2A (Other provisions on Equity Shares), with requisite majority.”

Resolution in sight

According to Satyendra Pandey, Managing Partner, At – TV, the EGM and results signal an intent to resolve matters. Having a promoter feud for any length of time distracts from key challenges especially during a time when the travel industry continues to be on a fragile footing.

“With the results and the SEBI filing, the issue should now see resolution,” he said.

Promoter spat

The spat between IndiGo promoters began after Gangwal accused Bhatia of indulging in “questionable” related-party transactions between InterGlobe Aviation and Bhatia Group entities, some years ago. Since then the two have had several disagreements on issues surrounding the airlines, their strategies, etc. Gangwal and his family hold over 36.6 per cent stake in the airlines. IndiGo shares ended at ₹1,978.45, down 1.54 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday.

“The stock factors in other market sentiment. Omicron spread is likely to impact the airline’s earnings. So the market is factoring this in along with rising input costs of fuel and exchange rate fluctuations anticipating that it will impact margins,” Pandey added.