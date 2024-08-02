IndiGo has announced Jaffna, Sri Lanka, as the newest addition in its international route network. It will start non-stop daily flights between Chennai and Jaffna, starting September 1, 2024.

Jaffna will be the second destination in Sri Lanka after Colombo for IndiGo, making it the 34th international and 122nd overall destination in its extensive 6E network, says a release.

Bookings for the flight are open from August, 1, 2024.

India has consistently held the position of the top primary market for international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka. In June 2024, Indian arrivals accounted for 25.2 oer cent of the total, with over 28,631 travellers, compared to a 26.7 per cent share in June 2023, with around 26,830 passengers.

There is also an increasing interest for travel to Jaffna. In this context, IndiGo’s latest route announcement to Jaffna will enhance accessibility across the region. Jaffna will complement IndiGo’s existing flights to Colombo, offering travellers a secondary market access point in Sri Lanka, the release said.