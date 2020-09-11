IndiGo to DGCA: Followed all protocols, including social distancing in Chandigarh-Mumbai flight

Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo has issued a “statement” to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation regarding the matter about its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Thursday.

“We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety,” the airline said in a statement.

This follows the DGCA taking a stern view of pictures going viral on social media which show media persons speaking into their microphones and making videos with their phones of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was on the flight.

Ranaut was returning to Mumbai after a row with the Shiv Sena, who is in power in the state. The row broke out after Ranaut remarked that Mumbai felt like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

This is not the first time that the DGCA had taken action against airlines for what it has seen as a breach of safety.

In 2014, DGCA had taken action against another low-cost airline after videos of crew dancing in the aisles went viral online.