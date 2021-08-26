Indigo to operate more flights from Delhi to Lucknow and Dehradun

Indigo on Thursday launched eight new flights which would connect Indore-Lucknow and Lucknow-Jaipur which will enhance the connectivity between Delhi, Dehradun and Lucknow.

From September 1, IndiGo will operate flights between Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur, as well as between Indore and Lucknow and from September 5 will operate the flights between Delhi-Dehradun

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We have introduced eight new daily direct flights which would enhance the connectivity of Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Indore. The new routes will enhance mobility between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and improve accessibility, while promoting trade and commerce in the region providing hassle-free flight experience”.