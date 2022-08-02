IndiGo to reinstate pilot salaries to pre-Covid levels from November 1: sources

New Delhi, Aug 2
IndiGo will reportedly restore pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid levels beginning November, sources aware of the matter said.
In a mail sent to its employees by the head of flight operations , it was said, “ a further 6 per cent hike” will be “effective September 1” and another 6 per cent - the remaining part - will be reinstated November 1 onwards.
The airlines had previously announced an 8 per cent reinstatement of salaries beginning August.
August 02, 2022
