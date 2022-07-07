IndiGo to start Mumbai-Baharain flights from August 1

IndiGo will start flights to Bahrain – its 25 th international destination – from August 1 onwards. The airline will commence direct flights between Mumbai and Bahrain. With this new addition to the 6E network, IndiGo will now connect to all six countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Bahrain will be the first post-Covid international addition to the 6E network, the company said in a statement.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, this will be the 99 th overall destination for the airline’s network. “These new flights will enhance international connectivity and bolster trade, commerce and tourism between India and Bahrain which is known for its pearl diving and trading tradition,” he said.

The direct connectivity will enhance tourist footprint in destinations like the Royal Camel Farm, the island of Pearls, the Twin Towers of Bahrain Trade Centre, Dive Bahrain, Isa Town (the capital city of Manama, Zalaq), Qal’at Al Bahrain (a UNESCO world heritage site), of, Sitra, Muharraq and the wildlife reserve at Al Areen.