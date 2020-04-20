IndiGo, Vistara shut bookings till May 31

IndiGo and Vistara have decided not to take any bookings till May 31.

This follows the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular issued late on Sunday evening directing all airlines “to refrain from booking tickets” after May 4. Further the airlines were told that they will be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations. “This is for strict compliance by all airlines,” the circular said.

Initially, the airlines declined to follow the order and asked for greater clarity on when they will be allowed to reopen bookings. But after some time, the domestic airlines decided to follow the latest DGCA order. What prompted this change in thinking in the airlines was not immediately clear.

Eventually most airlines starting with IndiGo decided to implement the circular. IndiGo decided to shut bookings till May 31 thereby ending all speculations on whether the government order will be flouted again or not.

With IndiGo, the market leader with a close to 50 per cent domestic market share adhering to the government order on bookings it was just a matter of time before others also complied.

The decision not to take any bookings till May 31 brings to an end, days of differences between the various domestic airlines and the Indian authorities on when the airlines will be allowed to take bookings and start operations.

The issue of taking bookings and operating flights came to the forefront as the government decided to implement an all India lockdown which was initially till midnight April 14.

Some domestic airlines started taking bookings post April 15. Eventually the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed them not to take any bookings till May 4 and refund the money of the passengers who had booked tickets post April 15. The Ministry said that there should be no bookings till May 4 as the all India lockdown had been extended till midnight May 3.

On April 18, Hardeep Puri, the Minister of Civil Aviation tweeted advising the airlines to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard had been taken by the government. This did not cut much ice with the private airlines.

Incidentally, Air India stopped taking bookings on April 18, shortly after the tweet by the Civil Aviation Minister.