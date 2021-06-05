Indigo’s net loss widens to ₹1,147 crore in Q4

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates Indigo Airlines, reported a net loss of ₹1,147 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.. The loss is 32 per cent higher than reported net loss of ₹870.8 crore during corresponding period of last fiscal.
The company’s revenue during the period saw a decline of 25 per cent to ₹6,222 crore as against ₹8,299 crore during Q4 of FY 2019-20. For the 12 months period of FY 2020-21, net loss widened to around ₹5,806.4 crore against a loss of ₹233.7 crore during FY 2019-20.
Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer of InterGlobe, Ronojoy Dutta said: “This has been a very difficult year with our revenues slumping hard due to Covid, showing some signs of recovery during the period December to February and then slumping again with the second wave of the Covid. While we have seen a sharp decline in revenues in March through May, we are encouraged by the modest revenue improvements starting last week of May and continuing through June.”
He termed the pandemic as a period of great trial for both shareholders and employees. “We are focusing all our efforts and all our energies to strengthen the foundations and the pillars of IndiGo so that we emerge from this trial significantly stronger structurally and even more customer responsive than ever before. While we have produced disappointing financial results this year, we have also positioned ourselves to be the best-in-class airline when the inevitable recovery finally arrives,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...