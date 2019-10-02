Indigo’s Rahul Bhatia moves London court for arbitration

Rahul Bhatia, a co-promoter of IndiGo Airlines, submitted a Request for Arbitration in the London Court of International Arbitration late on Tuesday against Rakesh Gangwal, the second co-promoter of the airline.

What exactly is being sought was not immediately clear as Bhatia responded to a WhatsApp message from this newspaper with “I cannot comment”. An SMS sent to Gangwal remained unanswered.

“I think, it suggests that the two promoters aren’t able to resolve the issues among themselves, and thus, they have gone for arbitration. This indicates that the issues are deep and difficult to resolve. Arbitration can help in independent settlement unless the relationship worsens, which can then become a dispute,” Tarun Bhatia, Managing Director and Head, South Asia at Kroll.

In its extensive coverage of the issue, BusinessLine has reported that the feud between the two promoters, which came out in the open earlier this year, is unlikely to lead to a truce, and that a fragile situation continues to exist

Gangwal has accused Bhatia of not following corporate governance in the company and also accused him of entering into related-party transactions. Gangwal has also raised the issue of women directors on the board and increasing the size of the board to 10 from the current six. All these issues were addressed at the airline’s Annual General Meeting earlier this year, with the number of women directors being increased and the board size also being increased to 10. The airline recently announced that Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company, with over 37 years of extensive experience, would be part of the Indigo board. She is head of the dispute resolution practice at the law firm with extensive knowledge in matters of litigation and arbitration.

