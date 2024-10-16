IndiGo will invest in travel technology startups with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) giving it’s nod to the airline’s alternate investment fund.

“The fund will invest in startups that have the potential to redefine the future of aviation. These include startups working on cutting-edge technologies and solutions within the aviation sector. The fund will also look to invest in consumer startups that have a touchpoint in the passenger journey, such as travel, lifestyle, hospitality, transportation, etc,” the airline announced today.

IndiGo Ventures, its venture capital fund has commenced pre-investment activities, including engaging with select start-ups and their founders. The fund is expected to start investments by the end of FY 2025.

“The startups will benefit from IndiGo’s extensive technical expertise and diverse geographical imprint, leading to the development of new products and services,” IndiGo’s chief digital and information officer Neetan Chopra said in a statement.