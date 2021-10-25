Indonesian President Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to speed up recovery

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged South-Eeast Asian countries to speed up plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and speed up a recovery from the economic damage of the pandemic.
Citing UN and World Trade Organization data, Widodo said on Monday that the level of restrictions in South-East Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in the 10-member ASEAN now declining, those limits should be eased to allow people to travel more freely, he said.
Speaking at a regional business forum, Widodo urged immediate adoption of a regional travel corridor, a concept initiated by Indonesia in 2020, that would include faster immigration lanes, recognition of vaccine certificates and standardised health measures for departure and arrival, among other things.
“After 20 months of facing the daunting Covid-19 pandemic, we now see a light of hope. In the past week, Covid-19 cases in ASEAN fell by 14 per cent, far exceeding the global average, which fell by 1 per cent,” he told the forum organised ahead of a three-day ASEAN leaders summit, which starts on Tuesday.
“With the Covid-19 situation getting more under control, these restrictions could be eased, mobility could be relaxed, while also ensuring that it's safe from the risk of the pandemic," he said.
“If all ASEAN countries immediately facilitate the safe mobility of people, the wheels of economy shall soon run again,” he said.
Intra-ASEAN travel typically accounts for around 40 per cent of travel in the region and is key to reviving tourism in the region.
Also read: Singapore to lift ban on travel from India, neighbouring countries
Some countries, including Thailand, are cautiously moving to reopen to international tourism.
Indonesia re-opened its holiday resort island of Bali to foreign tourists this month after more than 80 per cent of its population was fully vaccinated. Widodo said the government plans to gradually open other areas once the national vaccination rate, currently at 24 per cent, exceeds 70 per cent.
Widodo called for more equal distribution of vaccines to ensure that at least 70 per cernt of ASEAN's more than 600 million people are inoculated. Vaccination is uneven in the region, with Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia moving the fastest with over 70 per cent of their population inoculated and Myanmar at the bottom with less than 10% vaccinated.
Widodo said ASEAN, as the region with the fastest growth in internet use in the world, should also expand its digital economy for future growth. The value of Indonesia's digital economy value is expected to reach $124 billion in 2025 or equivalent to 40 per cent of the total value of South-East Asia's digital economy, he said.
“Our rapid steps together in handling health challenges, reactivation of safe travels, as well as acceleration of a fair digital economy, will become our common gateway to recover and advance together," he added.
ASEAN leaders will hold a three-day annual summit from Tuesday. Myanmar's top general, whose forces seized power in February, was not invited after failing to take steps to end the deadly violence that followed the military takeover.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...