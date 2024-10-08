IndoSpace, India’s largest investor, developer, and operator of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate, announced plans to increase its investments to ₹4,500 crore in new logistics and warehouse parks in Tamil Nadu. Following an ₹2000 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government last year, this new announcement highlights the firm’s dedication to both the state and the Make in India initiative. These parks will support the growing manufacturing sectors, such as automobile and electronics, in the state.

A release says this investment is expected to create 8,000 new jobs, accelerate economic growth, and enhance the state’s already credible industrial infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu continues to be a preferred destination for global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), with companies like Hyundai, Nissan, Foxconn, and Pegatron announcing significant expansions in the state. IndoSpace has helped develop an ancillary ecosystem that supports these OEMs, facilitating seamless supply chain operations and faster industrial growth. The company’s strategic parks, located across key industrial zones, have provided state-of-the-art infrastructure to industries, contributing significantly to Tamil Nadu’s growing prominence as a global manufacturing hub, the release said.

IndoSpace’s presence in Tamil Nadu: With a portfolio comprising 15 Grade A parks, IndoSpace has developed over 8.8 million square feet of completed infrastructure, with an additional 2 million square feet under construction and 4.6 million square feet planned for future development. These parks are spread across 649 acres of land and serve 66 unique tenants from various sectors, including automotive, electronics, logistics, and engineering. IndoSpace’s total equity committed to the state as on date stands at $380 million, and the facilities offer a potential chargeable area of 15.4 million square feet, reinforcing IndoSpace’s strong presence in Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem, the release said.

In Tamil Nadu, parks are in Oragadam I, Oragadam I Phase II, Oragadam II, Oragadam II Phase II, Oragadam III, Oragadam IV, Vallam, Vallam II, Pollivakkam, Puduvoyal, Mevalurkuppam, Vishnuvakkam, Koodapakkam, Kunnam, Coimbatore, the release said.