Intense cleaning and sanitisation drive across BLR Airport

With scheduled passenger operations coming to a halt, following the nationwide lockdown, BIAL – operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB or BLR Airport) – has undertaken an intense disinfection and sanitisation drive across its premises.

This is to safeguard the health of passengers and employees as well as to ensure the highest standards of hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation are maintained before operations resume.

As part of the enhanced cleaning drive, the entire 155,000 square metre Terminal, Airside and Landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning and sanitisation. In addition, engineering and maintenance teams have utilised this period to polish floors and other requirements of infrastructure upkeep.

“BLR Airport is all geared up to welcome passengers back. During the closure, the entire airport premises, the Terminal and all the F&B outlets are in the process of being disinfected and deep cleaned to ensure highest standard of hygiene and free of contamination,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

“We will increase the frequency of misting, sanitising and deep cleaning once the Airport resumes operations. BIAL will continually work towards a safe passenger experience for all our passengers,” Marar added.

High-grade disinfectant

BIAL’s pest control team have spent the past few weeks working hard to stymie the spread of the virus by continuously spraying high-grade disinfectant. The disinfectant is sprayed through a fog machine every two hours to ensure that it reaches every nook and corner. The chemicals used are environmentally friendly and compliant with WHO standards.

The areas frequently touched by passengers and high-traffic areas such as security hold area, airline counters, kiosks, self-bag drop machines, trolleys, chairs, trays and ATMs are sanitised every two hours through misting. That apart, chairs, trolleys and other passenger touch points have been scrubbed clean.

The washrooms across the airport premises are sanitised on a regular basis, irrespective of the frequency of usage. Disinfectant is sprayed every four hours at immigration counters, elevators, lounges, ancillary buildings, office spaces of various departments at the Terminal, apart from manual cleaning. The CISF Barracks, located at the Airport premises, are disinfected every 12 hours.

In addition, false ceilings, boarding bridges, doors, windows, elevators, facade glass, floor, high raise pillars, restrooms, baggage trays, signage boards, walkways, carpets and AC grills are thoroughly scrubbed to keep the facility spotless. On the Airside, all vehicles, the apron and runways are sanitised twice each day.

On resumption of services at BLR Airport, passengers will have access to sanitisers, placed at 500 locations at the Terminal. The frequency of sanitisation and cleaning will increase also increase after resumption of operations.