Inter-State movement of goods/cargo exempted from lockdown restrictions

The Centre has exempted inter-State movement of goods/cargo for inland and exports from the restrictions imposed in the wake of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, that took effect from midnight of Tuesday.

Operations of railways, airports and seaports for cargo movement, relief and evacuation and related operational organisations have also been added to the exempted list, according to an addendum to the guidelines issued by the Union Home Secretary on Wednesday.

Cross- land border movement of essential goods including petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), food products and medical supplies have been brought under the exempted category.

Customs clearance at ports/airports/land border, GSTN and MCA 21 Registry with bare minimum staff has been added to the exemptions list, the order said.