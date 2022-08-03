Intercont+ ships boiled corn cobs to Russia via multimodal route through North-South Corridor

The Mumbai-based Intercont+, which provides refrigerated cargo transportation, successfully exported boiled corn cobs to Russia via multi-modal route using the North-South Corridor through Iran.

The shipment was navigated through a sea route from Nhava Sheva to Bandar Abbas and then, via the road route to Moscow. The shipment from Shiva Sai Exports, packed at 0 degrees weighing 20 metric tons, reached Moscow in 29 days.

The Corridor through Iran can open a wide passage of opportunities for India, Iran, and Russia and can be considered a strong viable option, says a company release.

Nishith Shalwala, Director international trade at Intercont+, said, “We have been striving to create a logistical gateway solution via Iran since the past three years. Due to the unfortunate conflict conditions, our efforts were accelerated and led us to uncover this pathway, which was now needed more than ever. This route from Nhava Sheva to Bandar Abbas and then to Russia and CIS countries with a combination transport method of sea, land and rail, should encourage importers and exporters in India, Russia and CIS countries to expand its use for EXIM cargo transportation.”