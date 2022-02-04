hamburger

Logistics

InterGlobe Air Transport ties up with Bedsonline

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Feb 04, 2022
image caption

The partnership will mark InterGlobe’s entry into the hospitality sector

Feb 4 InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) is to partner with ‘Bedsonline’ for the distribution of its products in India. With this tie-up, IGAT becomes the new general sales agent for the the latter.

Bedsonline is a global provider of accommodation and complementary travel products exclusively catering to travel agents .

The Gurugram-based InterGlobe Air Transport Ltd (IGAT) is the general sales agent for a range of international travel brands in India and will now enter the hospitality sector.

“Through this alliance, we will be venturing into a new category of hotel bookings, diversifying our business while expanding our touchpoints across consumers’ travel journeys,” said Sunil Talreja, Vice-President – India operations, InterGlobe Air Transport.

Indian travel agencies working with Bedsonline will continue to book all their accommodation, activities, transfers, and car-hires via the travel agency’s website.

Published on February 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you