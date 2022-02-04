InterGlobe Air Transport ties up with Bedsonline

Feb 4 InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) is to partner with ‘Bedsonline’ for the distribution of its products in India. With this tie-up, IGAT becomes the new general sales agent for the the latter.
Bedsonline is a global provider of accommodation and complementary travel products exclusively catering to travel agents .
The Gurugram-based InterGlobe Air Transport Ltd (IGAT) is the general sales agent for a range of international travel brands in India and will now enter the hospitality sector.
“Through this alliance, we will be venturing into a new category of hotel bookings, diversifying our business while expanding our touchpoints across consumers’ travel journeys,” said Sunil Talreja, Vice-President – India operations, InterGlobe Air Transport.
Indian travel agencies working with Bedsonline will continue to book all their accommodation, activities, transfers, and car-hires via the travel agency’s website.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.