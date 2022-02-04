InterGlobe Air Transport ties up with Bedsonline

Feb 4 InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) is to partner with ‘Bedsonline’ for the distribution of its products in India. With this tie-up, IGAT becomes the new general sales agent for the the latter.

Bedsonline is a global provider of accommodation and complementary travel products exclusively catering to travel agents .

The Gurugram-based InterGlobe Air Transport Ltd (IGAT) is the general sales agent for a range of international travel brands in India and will now enter the hospitality sector.

“Through this alliance, we will be venturing into a new category of hotel bookings, diversifying our business while expanding our touchpoints across consumers’ travel journeys,” said Sunil Talreja, Vice-President – India operations, InterGlobe Air Transport.

Indian travel agencies working with Bedsonline will continue to book all their accommodation, activities, transfers, and car-hires via the travel agency’s website.