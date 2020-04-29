InterMiles rolls out a slew of engagement opportunities to tide through lockdown

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
Wondering how staying at home can be more rewarding? InterMiles, the loyalty and rewards programme and currency, has rolled a slew of engagement opportunities for its members to help them tide through the continued lockdown.
“InterMiles can now earn for staying at home by availing medical consultation, and unrestricted access to magazine libraries & TEDx webinars as well as an opportunity to contribute towards creating a positive impact in society,” said the loyalty travel and lifestyle rewards Program.
Along with this, to ensure that members gain the utmost value from this programme under these extraordinary circumstances, InterMiles has decided to suspend the expiry of Miles temporarily. Under this, “members who had Miles expiring in March, April, May, or June 2020 will get an extension till 31st July 2020 with a follow-up expiry rule being announced on 31st July 2020.”
InterMiles is the travel and lifestyle reward programme of Jet Privilege Pvt. Ltd. a part of the Etihad Aviation Group.
InterMiles lets members make every travel and lifestyle experience more rewarding by earning InterMiles across airline and hotel bookings, shopping, dining reservations, and more. Members can then redeem these miles for flights across airlines, hotel stays, fuel, dining, and over 2,500 merchandise options.
Members can earn as much as 1800 InterMiles by making the responsible choice to #StayHome.
Here’s how it works: With the InterMiles app running in the background, members shall be credited with 100 Bonus InterMiles for each day that the member doesn’t venture beyond their Home location.
InterMiles members faced with medical queries can avail free-consultation access to AI-Powered online doctor consultation platform, MFine that connects them to leading doctors across the country.
To keep members engaged through meaningful breaks during the lockdown, while staying updated with the news InterMiles has leveraged its collaboration with Magzter to offer free and unlimited access to 5,000+ magazines and newspapers until the end of April 2020. Members will be able to gain these benefits through a free subscription to Magzter GOLD.
InterMiles members can make a difference in the lives of others. Members can contribute
to the PM CARES Fund, for relief efforts against the outbreak via InterMiles. “All contributors through InterMiles will receive an 80G certificate for their contribution,” said the company.
To grant members access to some of the best content platforms, InterMiles has tied up with Amazon Kindle. Members will be able to earn 5 Miles for every INR 100 spent to purchase Kindle E-books on Amazon via shop.intermiles.com. On their first purchase, members will be directly given a flat 50 InterMiles.
To keep engaged, informed, and entertained, InterMiles is collaborating with TEDx for a 6-part ‘The World has Changed’ webinar series. Under this, InterMiles members can register for the webinar and get rewarded with 500 InterMiles.
