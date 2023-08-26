International flights to/from Delhi will not be cut during September 8-11 when the capital hosts global leaders for the G20 summit.

Domestic flights however will be impacted and over 160 of them are being cancelled over three days in order to minimise congestion on roads leading towards the airport.

Delhi airport handles around 200,000 passengers in its three terminals daily. It sees 1200 air traffic movements daily. During the summit period it is expected to handle an extra 50 VIP jets carrying leaders of G20 countries.

Media reports on Saturday said shortage of aircraft parking bays at Delhi airport had triggered the decision to curtail flights. The reports said nearly 1000 flights would be cancelled or rescheduled between September 8-11 due to parking bay shortage.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) however said there was no issue with availability of parking stands.

“Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. So far we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is mere six per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

According to a source, the maximum impact will be seen at domestic flights at Delhi airport’s terminal three which will also handle a large number of delegates attending the G20 summit.

“Airlines have been requested to reduce domestic flights by 25 per cent during two periods (8th and 10-11th September) to help reduce congestion, particularly on roads to/from the airport. International flights will not be impacted but passengers connecting to/from domestic passengers will get affected,” said a senior airline executive.

An another executive said traffic restrictions in the city will pose challenges and even their staff could face delays reaching airport. This could result in flight delays with a cascading impact on schedules.