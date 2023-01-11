Arrival of cruise ships post the Covid pandemic resumed in the southern ports after a gap of nearly two years. One cruise ship arrived at Chennai on Tuesday and another at Thoothukudi.

International luxury Cruise ship Amera made her first call to VOC Port, Thoothukudi, on Wednesday. She was carrying 698 passengers and 386 crew members onboard and arrived from Kochi.

The cruise ship is on a 125-day World Cruise from Nice (France) to Bremerhaven (Germany) from December 22, 2022 to April 26, 2023 covering 25 countries. It started from the Port of Nice, France, on December 22 travelled through Malta, Egypt, and Oman to reach Mumbai on January 8; at Kochi on January 10 and at Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

The Bahamas flagged ship operated by Bernhard Schulte Cruise Services, Germany, had a length of 204 m and maximum air draft of 44.8 m; 13 decks and 413 cabins with a capacity to transit 835 passengers.

The passengers on board were mostly from Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland. Around 70 tourists went to Tirunelveli to visit Holy Trinity Church and Nellaiappar Temple and over 200 visited Lady of Snows Church and other places of interest at Tuticorin. Local guides were also arranged through the Ministry of Tourism.

The vessel’s next call is Colombo, says a release from the VOC Port Authority.

Le Champlain at Chennai port

Le Champlain, a French flag cruise ship, called the Chennai port on Tuesday. It was the first cruise ship to call the port post pandemic with 118 crews and 108 passengers. The ship arrived from Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and returned to the same place on Wednesday, says a release from the Chennai Port Authority.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit