IPO-bound Delhivery makes an investment in Falcon Autotech

IPO-bound Delhivery Ltd has made an investment of an undisclosed amount in Falcon Autotech, a logistics automation solutions provider.

This announcement is in line with Delhivery’s stated objective of sustained investments in future-ready hardware solutions in its operations.

Delhivery (including Spoton) already operates 20 automated sortation centres, 124 gateways, and 83 fulfillment centres across India as of June 30, 2021.

Commenting on the investment, Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery, said, “The collaboration with Falcon Autotech strengthens our ability to drive greater speed, precision, and efficiency across our business lines.”

With this partnership, Delhivery expects to work closely with Falcon Autotech to design and implement new automation solutions for transportation and warehousing operations.

The partnership will also enable the bundling of hardware automated solutions, along with Delhivery’s SaaS platform, one of the proposed growth verticals for Delhivery in the national and international market.

Naman Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Falcon Autotech, added, “We are delighted to welcome Delhivery as a partner to Falcon. This investment is a testimony to Falcon’s commitment to our customers, our design, technology, and delivery capabilities, and the product roadmap ahead.”