IRB Infrastructure Developers has won the bid for 1,264 Lane Km Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) project under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model with revenue linked concession period of 30 years for an upfront consideration of ₹7,380 crore.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority had invited global competitive bids for the project in which the company had participated and emerged as the selected bidder. After signing the concession agreement, the project SPV will be making the payment of ₹7,380 crore within a span of 120 days.