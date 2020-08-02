IRB Infra gets award letter for executing ₹1,755 cr Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway stretch

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Sunday said it had received the award letter from NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at the cost of ₹1,755 crore.
With this award, the company’s order book now stands at ₹13,755 crore.
“IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India’s largest highways infrastructure developers, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for 27.5-km long Gandeva—Ena section of the upcoming greenfield project of eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
“We are happy to receive the LoA from NHAI; the second one for the stretch on prestigious Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway project under Bharatmala Pariyojana,” IRB Infra Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.
This will enable the company to initiate further necessary actions to sign the concession agreement as well as achieving financial closure for the project to receive appointed date and commence construction activity, he added.
“It is a testimony to IRB’s capabilities, domain expertise, strict financial discipline demonstrated over the last two decades in developing world-class highways infrastructure across the nation. We would continue to excel in our operations and would endeavour to complete the project in stipulated time span,” Mhaiskar said.
Last week, the company had emerged as the preferred bidder for the said project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM) with a bid cost of ₹1,755 crore, having concession period of 15 years, including 730 days of the construction period.
The Gandeva—Ena HAM project (Package-VII) is part of phase-I of NHAI’s ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’
The company is also constructing another stretch on the expressway project between Padra and Vadodara, having a length of 23.740 kms with a cost outlay of ₹2,043 crore.
IRB Infra is the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over ₹45,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs.
IRB Group’s portfolio comprises of 21 projects, including 19 BOT (build, operate, transfer), 1 TOT (toll, operate, transfer) and 1 HAM projects.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...