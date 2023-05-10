IRB Infrastructure Developers and its listed private InvIT, IRB Infrastructure Trust have collectively registered toll collection growth of 19 per cent in April 2023 against April 2022.

The toll collection for April 2023 rose to ₹388 crore from ₹327 crore in April 2022.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers said, “The continued toll collection growth reflects a promising start to FY24 for us. It has come on the back of traffic growth across all corridors, upward tariff revisions post construction completion in a few projects, and the annual tariff revision effected from April 1 for the operational portfolio.”

He said it reinforced the consistency and robustness in growth stemmed from the economic importance of highway corridors that it managed across India.

The company had registered a rise of 40 per cent in FY23 over FY22. The company’s toll collection in FY23 was ₹4,180 crore compared to ₹2,986 crore in FY22.