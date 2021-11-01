IRClass rejigs organisation to aid growth

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has rejigged key organisational roles as the international ship classification society plans growth strategies.

Recent senior management changes include appointment of a new Head Technical as well as a new Divisional Head – QHSE and Management Representative. The operational team has also been strengthened with three new Regional Managers in addition to the existing four.

Further, with an aim towards succession planning, potential candidates for Heads of Department in the Head Office as well as Heads of Survey Stations too have been identified.

As IRClass looks to reinforce its research capabilities, the ‘Research & Innovation Centre’ has been split into two independent divisions: ‘Rule Development Associated Research and External Affairs’ and ‘Research & Development’.

With the pandemic slowly receding and businesses gradually return to normalcy, the organisation is focussing on strengthening its most important asset – its human resources.

The maritime sector is constantly evolving, and these changes necessitate a transformational leadership well equipped to drive the organisation into the future in an increasingly complex environment. Towards this, IRClass has conducted a competency assessment of its key resources to identify next generation leadership towards building a resilient and future ready organisation. The moves are designed to chart a growth path for a younger generation of leaders in a well-planned and strategic transition.

“With consistent fleet growth and rising complexities in the classification business, these initiatives will place IRClass in a strong position to meet the future challenges,” Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman, IRClass, said in a statement.

IRClass is a full member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), a global body that verifies ships for seaworthiness.