IRCTC Q4 net up 33% sequentially

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 33.33 per cent sequential increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, at ₹ 104 crore. The company had recorded net profit of ₹78 crore in quarter ended December 31, 2020.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the bottomline for the latest March quarter was down 23 per cent compared to net profit of ₹135 crore recorded in the March quarter last year.

For the entire 2020-21, net profit came in at ₹190 crore, down 63 percent over net profit of ₹513 crore recorded in same period in previous year, largely due to the impact of Covid-19-induced lockdown last year.

The Board of Directors of IRCTC has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share for 2020-21.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter ended March 31, grew 46 per cent sequentially at ₹358 crore against total revenue of ₹245 crore in the quarter ended December 31,2020.

On a year-on-year basis, total revenue declined 40 per cent for the quarter under review when compared to total revenue of ₹596 crore recorded in the same March quarter last year.

Total revenue for the entire 2020-21 stood at ₹869 crore, down 63 per cent over total revenue of ₹2,342 crore recorded in the previous year.