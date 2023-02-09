IRCTC saw an over 22 per cent y-o-y rise in net profit at ₹256 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as against ₹208 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 70 per centto ₹918 crore (₹540 crore). Revenue from catering grew 276 per cent to ₹395 crore, and accounted for a chunk of the turnover at 43 per cent.

Turnover from the sale of ‘Rail Neer’ increased 55 per cent to ₹79 crore for the period, while the tourism revenue grew 81 per cent to ₹123 crore. State Teertha revenue also increased 420 per cent to ₹26 crore.

Revenue from internet ticketing, however, dropped 4 per cent to ₹301 crore (₹313 crore).

More tickets sold

In terms of profit, ticketing services accounted for the highest share at 79 per cent. It stood at ₹253 crore in the quarter under review. Profit from catering services accounted for 14 per cent and stood at ₹43 crore, up 616 per cent y-o-y.

The tourism vertical reported a turnaround recording a profit before tax of ₹12 crore in Q3 compared with a loss of ₹8 crore it had declared in the year-ago-period.

The IRCTC Board also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for FY23, which is 175 per cent of the paid-up share capital, the company informed exchanges.