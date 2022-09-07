hamburger

IRCTC successful bidder in e-auction  

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Sep 07, 2022

The e-auction is for sale of commercial built up space in WTC Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has emerged as the successful bidder in the e-auction for sale of commercial built up space in WTC Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

It had participated in the e-auction held on September 6, it said n a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

