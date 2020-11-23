IRCTC to review operating of Tejas Express next month

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Tejas Express trains operated by IRCTC between Delhi and Lucknow; Mumbai and Ahmedabad will remain suspended till December due to the Covid-19 . Restarting of operations will be reviewed in the context of the spread of Covid-19 and Indian Railways, stated the public enterprise in a statement.
It may be noted that Tejas Express trains connecting Delhi and Lucknow; Mumbai and Ahmedabad – that are operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) – discontinued service because of low occupancy after the pandemic.
IRCTC informed that from November 23 (Monday), operation of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be suspended, while from November 24 (Tuesday), Lucknow-Mumbai Express will not be in service.
It had restored operations of these trains from October 17, seven months after they had to stop services from March 19 due to the pandemic.
Discontinuation of service was prompted by a lesser number of passengers taking to trains given the surge in Covid-19 spread, stated IRCTC. To prevent Covid-19 spread, Indian Railways has been advocating maintaining social distance apart from asking its passengers to travel only if it is necessary.
After IRCTC restarted operations, occupancy of Delhi-Lucknow train had dwindled to 25 per cent post-pandemic, compared to 70 per cent in pre-pandemic times, said sources. For the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, IRCTC saw 35 per cent occupancy post-pandemic services, compared to 80 per cent occupancy in the pre-pandemic levels.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...