IRCTC to review operating of Tejas Express next month

Tejas Express trains operated by IRCTC between Delhi and Lucknow; Mumbai and Ahmedabad will remain suspended till December due to the Covid-19 . Restarting of operations will be reviewed in the context of the spread of Covid-19 and Indian Railways, stated the public enterprise in a statement.

It may be noted that Tejas Express trains connecting Delhi and Lucknow; Mumbai and Ahmedabad – that are operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) – discontinued service because of low occupancy after the pandemic.

IRCTC informed that from November 23 (Monday), operation of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be suspended, while from November 24 (Tuesday), Lucknow-Mumbai Express will not be in service.

It had restored operations of these trains from October 17, seven months after they had to stop services from March 19 due to the pandemic.

Discontinuation of service was prompted by a lesser number of passengers taking to trains given the surge in Covid-19 spread, stated IRCTC. To prevent Covid-19 spread, Indian Railways has been advocating maintaining social distance apart from asking its passengers to travel only if it is necessary.

After IRCTC restarted operations, occupancy of Delhi-Lucknow train had dwindled to 25 per cent post-pandemic, compared to 70 per cent in pre-pandemic times, said sources. For the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, IRCTC saw 35 per cent occupancy post-pandemic services, compared to 80 per cent occupancy in the pre-pandemic levels.