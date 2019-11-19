Logistics

IRCTC will soon get Navratna status: Minister

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

IRCTC will soon get Navratna status, Suresh C Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, announced here today. He said this while announcing the relaunch of Golden Chariot luxury train.

The train, which was loss making, was idling and will now restart with an eye to attract international tourists.

The Railways has lowered the haulage charges, a cost involved to run the train. The luxury tourist train, in its new itinerary, will cover newer areas in Tamil Nadu and Goa as well, apart from places in Karnataka.

The train should be profitable as well, said Angadi.

