Ports take to skilling employees as they adopt modern infrastructure systems

Skilling and re-skilling of employees are not buzzwords in the IT industry alone. Having pumped in crores of rupees to create world-class infrastructure in modern, technologically superior ports that are on par with global ports, the government is now realising that a skilled workforce is critical to operating it effectively.

Not surprisingly, there has been a greater emphasis in recent times on building a skilled workforce for the port and maritime sector, and various measures are being implemented across the country to achieve it.

This is critical for the success of the Sagarmala programme, where more than 610 projects costing ₹7.78 lakh crore have been identified for implementation during 2015-2035, across the areas of port modernisation and new port development, port connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialisation and coastal community development.

The availability of skilled manpower will be critical to enhancing efficiency, which, in turn, will help reduce logistics costs.

It is this realisation that has prompted the government to set up skilling centres at major ports. One of the measures is setting up multi-skill development centres at JNPT. More such centres are planned at Chennai Port Trust (ChPT), Kochi Port Trust and Visakhapatnam Port Trust under the Sagarmala programme.

For instance, to develop training capacity for the port and maritime sector, Sagarmala Development Company wants to set up a multi-skill development centre at ChPT in the public private partnership mode. The Shipping Ministry will hand-hold the operating partner through its skill development convergence schemes, with the Ministry of Skill Development and/or Ministry of Rural Development.

The Ministry of Shipping is also funding skill development for 10,000 persons annually over the next three years in 21 coastal districts in the ports and maritime sector. The Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding - a first-of-its-kind initiative in Asia - will have the capacity to train more than 10,500 students in collaboration with Siemens and the Indian Register of Shipping at a cost of 766 crore. The aim is to impart employable engineering and technical skills in the areas of Ship Detailed Design, MRO, and advanced digital manufacturing concepts.

Interestingly, under the skill development and training programme, in Alang, the biggest ship breaking yard in the world, nearly 4,000 persons are being trained in occupational safety and health.