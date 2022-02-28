J N Port handles highest ever container volumes in a year since starting operations 

State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority said it handled 5.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) since the current fiscal started in April, the most since the port started operations more than three decades ago.

With one more month left for the fiscal year to close, J N Port is expected to end FY22 with at least 5.5 million TEUs. The previous highest containers handled by J N Port was in FY19 when it touched 5.13 million TEUs, the port located near Mumbai said in a statement.

It is the highest ever traffic handled in any financial year since the inception of the port and it depicts J N Port’s growth in trade, maritime, and port sectors, the port said. “J N Port’s spectacular performance in the financial year 2021-22 has taken the port’s business to new heights irrespective of the pandemic,” said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JN Port said.

‘Collective effort of all’

“The record handling which we have achieved is because of the collective efforts of every employee. We have performed exceptionally well even in the post-pandemic era by implementing a host of measures to make the business sustainable, efficient, economical, and convenient. J N Port will continue to ensure timely and safe movement of export-import trade with modern infrastructure, and novel technologies,” Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, J N Port said.

J N Port has five container terminals, two of which are run by the Dubai government-owned DP World Ltd and one each by Singapore’s state-owned PSA International Pte Ltd, A P M Terminals Management BV, the container port operating unit of Danish transport and logistics giant A P Moller-Maersk Group A/S and the State-owned port authority itself.

J N Port Container Terminal or JNPCT, the facility self run by the port authority, is in the process of being privatised.