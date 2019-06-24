Jet Airways creditors have time till July 4 to submit claims

The last date for all the creditors of Jet Airways to submit a claim of dues is July 4. In a public announcement on Monday, the grounded airline’s Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) invited lenders, vendors and other debtors to submit their claims by that date, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) taking up the case for hearing on July 5.

The IRP further said financial creditors have to submit their claims electronically, whereas operational creditors can submit theirs in person, by post or electronically, with proofs.

The “submission of false or misleading proofs might attract penalties”, the announcement said.

The resolution process began on June 20 when the NLCT’s Mumbai Bench admitted the plea of Jet’s lead lender, the State Bank of India.

It passed an order declaring the company as insolvent and started the resolution process. The court also directed the IRP, Ashish Chhawchharia, Partner at Grant Thornton, to take control of all the assets of Jet immediately and submit his first progress report by July 5.

The airline, which was grounded on April 17, owes over ₹14,000 crore to financial and operational creditors.

Along with admitting SBI’s plea, the NCLT had admitted petitions from the pilots body for about ₹550 crore in dues and engineers and managers, for dues up to ₹100 crore.

There are two other petitions, filed earlier by operational creditors Gaggar Enterprises and Shaman Wheels, for about ₹53 lakh and ₹6 crore, respectively.

Foreign creditors

The public announcement on Monday, signed by Chhawchharia, said foreign creditors could also submit their claims, albeit in the rupee. On June20, the NCLT Bench had rejected an order passed earlier by a Dutch court agreeing to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Jet Airways based on pleas by some local vendors.