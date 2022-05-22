Jet Airways opens up recruitment ahead of relaunch

Even as Jet Airways is set to open up recruitment ahead of its relaunch, its ex-employees will get a preference in hiring, according to Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO, Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which recently received permission to fly again after three years of being grounded, has started posting job opportunities. At its peak, it had 22,000 employees including 6,000 contract employees. According to sources, as of last year, there were at least 3,300 employees still on the payroll of Jet Airways.

Future roadmap

On Sunday, a Twitter user wrote while tagging Kapoor, “Jet Airways have (sic) the list of employees who are still with Jet & waiting for a call from new management to join. A future road map for the job of such employees to be published. The road map to be discrimination less.”

Within hours of the tweet, Kapoor responded, “All job openings will be published. Former Jet staff encouraged to apply, will be given preference as noted in every job opening post. You will find them on Twitter and LinkedIn from the official Jet Airways handles. Larger scale recruitment for operational roles to start soon.”

Grounded for over three years

Jet Airways was dragged to the NCLT in June of 2019. For over two and half years, multiple attempts were made to find a resolution for the beleaguered airline. In June 2020, the consortium of UAE-based NRI Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based businessman Kalrock Capital Management in London was declared as the successful resolution applicant. The consortium had proposed a cash infusion of ₹1,375 crore into the airline — ₹475 crore for payment to creditors and ₹900 crore for capex and working capital requirements.

A week ago, the airline conducted the final set of proving flights for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — India’s safety regulator — between May 15 and May 17. On Friday, the DGCA granted an air operator’s permit to Jet Airways which will allow the airline to restart commercial flight operations in September after remaining grounded for more than three years.