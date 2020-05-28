Logistics

Jet Airways receives EoI from 4 players

Forum Gandhi Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Jet Airways aircraft   -  REUTERS

3 others express interest, seek more time to submit application

Jet Airways has received interest from seven entities as the deadline to submit an expression of interest (EoI) expired on Thursday. While four have submitted a formal EoI, others have sent e-mails expressing interest but seeking more time.

South America’s Synergy Group, which had submitted an EoI earlier, has once again shown interest, according to two sources. “There are three other potential bidders, besides Synergy,” said a source without giving the names.

This will be the fourth attempt by Jet’s lenders to resurrect the airline. In the previous rounds, Prudent ARC, a consortium of Enso Group and Russia-based Far East Development Fund, and South American Conglomerate, Synergy group, were in the race to bid for the debt-strapped airline but they failed to submit a plan.

One of the two sources quoted above said it is surprising that Jet has received so many interests. “There are three parties interested but we are unsure of their eligibility. Also, Synergy is facing financial trouble in its home market so one cannot bet they will bid. We have to get clarity on their offer,” said a source close to the process. Synergy owns a stake in Avianca Airlines which had earlier this month filed for bankruptcy. The source further added that Prudent ARC has been in contact with the team overseeing the debt resolution process. However, there was no confirmation whether Prudent has submitted an EoI or not.

When asked if more time will be given to those who have shown interest, a source said, “We are not extending the deadline for submitting the EoI. If we feel that the parties which have expressed interest are credible then we may decide to give more time.”

“Jet is available to the prospective buyer on a clean slate basis with neither any legacy cost nor legacy liabilities. With brand still in recall, Jet looks to be an attractive target. It may be broadly this line of thinking that would have led to so much of investor interest,” said Rajesh Prasad, the Chief Strategy Officer of Jet Airways.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lockdown woes: Automobile industry staring at double-digit sales decline this fiscal, says Crisil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.