Jet Airways selects IBS Software as technology partner

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways, the company said in a statement.

This selection will provide a range of technology platforms to support Jet Airways’ relaunch as a people-focused airline for the digital age.

As technology partner, IBS Software will deliver capabilities in passenger service systems (PSS) encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, and, a latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimize the entire passenger and retail experience, the statement said.

Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022.