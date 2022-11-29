The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned the matter pertaining to the resolution of Jet Airways to December 6.

Lenders of the grounded carrier had filed a response in the NCLT seeking dismissal of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium’s (JKC) application to takeover the airline.

On Tuesday, the consortium said it will file rejoinder to the lenders’ reply in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association (JACCA) through its advocate, Rahul Kamerkar, filed an application for liquidation. In its application, JACCA said the consortium has failed to abide by the resolution plan and thus, is in gross violation.

Unpaid dues

It said ₹113 crore is to be paid to the workmen and employees of the grounded airline. The union claims that the amount was to be paid within 175-180 days of the date the plan became effective (which was fixed as May 20).

However, no such payment has been made to date. A copy of the 100-page application was reviewed by businessline. The union’s application is yet to be listed for hearing. JACCA represents approximately 700 members of the cabin crew of Jet Airways.

A spokesperson on behalf of JKC said, “We are not aware of any such application having been made to the NCLT. Therefore, we cannot comment on the matter.”

Earlier this month, All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association (AIJOSA) had sent a legal notice to the airline’s resolution professional, JKC and lenders. This comes even as the 30-day window to comply with the NCLAT for payment of provident fund and gratuity lapsed on November 21.