Amid delays in restarting the airline, some of Jet Airways employees have decided to move on to other airlines. Sources say five out of 22 cabin crew, one out of five pilots, the VP of HR and 200 other employees have quit the company in the last three months.

This comes even as the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) and the lenders to erstwhile Jet Airways have been at a standoff at the NCLT over conditions. While JKC has said it has met all the conditions to take over the airline, the lenders have a contradictory view.

Additionally, sets of employees have been sent on leave without pay, whereas others are being paid a slashed salary.

JKC vs lenders

The JKC said it had received the air operator’s certificate (AOC) and the slots and demerged the ground handling company of Jet Airways whereas the lenders said JKC didn’t get slots at Mumbai and Delhi airports, didn’t receive international traffic rights, and didn’t get approval on the business plan.

Besides this, the lenders have sought an undertaking from JKC stating that it will meet all conditions in due course. The lenders have also sought financial security from JKC, which the latter says has been already given but is stuck due to technical glitches.

Along with this, the matter of the additional payment of provident fund and gratuity seems to be another reason for tussle between both the parties. The NCLAT has passed an order stating that JKC will be responsible for paying those additional monies, to which the consortium said it has stipulated a set amount, and is willing to pay through that.