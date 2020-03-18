Jet gets NCLT nod for 90-day extension to resolution process

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a plea by Jet Airway’s lenders seeking an extension to the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) process by another 90 days.
“Today (March 18) the plea moved by the Resolution Professional (of Jet Airways) was allowed. The judge has allowed the extensions of the CIRP by 90 days,” said a person in the know. Advisory firm Grant Thornton India’s Ashish Chhawchharia had been appointed as the Resolution Professional (RP) by Jet’s lenders.
The 270-day CIRP period of the grounded company ended on March 15. Under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Jet can get a 60-day extension from the bankruptcy tribunal. The grounded airline’s RP had proposed an extension of 90 days to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) last week.
A consortium of Russian government-backed Far East Development Fund, in partnership with Enso Group, Prudent ARC and Synergy Group, had submitted an expression of interest (EoI). But no resolution plan had been submitted by any of the suitors.
Jet grounded its operations last April and is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings at the NCLT.
According to the most recent creditors’ document on the airline’s website, claims worth over ₹36,090 crore against Jet Airways have been received so far, of which the RP has so far admitted claims worth around ₹14,640 crore.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...