Jet management must comply with gratuity rules: Regional Labour Commissioner

The Regional Labour Commissioner (RLC), which is hearing complaints of Jet Airways’ employees on issues related to delay in salary payments, has told the management to adhere to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 and file compliance report by June 19.

The RLC has also ordered the Civil Aviation Ministry to send its representatives to attend the hearings.

The employees’ union — backed by Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, a wing of Shiv Sena — had filed a dispute against Jet Airways management and SBI for not clearing salaries for over two months.

The union had also said that their provident fund and gratuity was not paid.

In the previous hearing, Jet Airways management had submitted a letter stating that they had cleared the provident fund dues till February.

According to the minutes of the hearing held on Tuesday, the RLC advised the “management to comply under provision of section 4A of the Payment of Gratuity act, compulsory insurance, in respect to existing employees who are on the roll of the company and ex-employees and submit a report/position in the next hearing.”

The union had also urged that the “gratuity claims of the employees who have resigned are neither settled nor intimated the position of the claims to the concerned employees.”

The RLC advised the management to act upon the same as well.

In a previous hearing, the RLC had asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to pass an order to not cancel Airport Entry Passes (AEP) of Jet’s airport staff.

However, it noted that “grievances of cancelling the AEP in the airport are still persisting, and it seems that the Ministry did not pass any order not to cancel the AEP at different airports and reiterated their demands.”

The RLC advised the Ministry to take this issue seriously and send representatives for the next hearing, scheduled on June 19.