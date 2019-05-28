Jet management must comply with gratuity rules: Regional Labour Commissioner

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
The Regional Labour Commissioner (RLC), which is hearing complaints of Jet Airways’ employees on issues related to delay in salary payments, has told the management to adhere to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 and file compliance report by June 19.
The RLC has also ordered the Civil Aviation Ministry to send its representatives to attend the hearings.
The employees’ union — backed by Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, a wing of Shiv Sena — had filed a dispute against Jet Airways management and SBI for not clearing salaries for over two months.
The union had also said that their provident fund and gratuity was not paid.
In the previous hearing, Jet Airways management had submitted a letter stating that they had cleared the provident fund dues till February.
According to the minutes of the hearing held on Tuesday, the RLC advised the “management to comply under provision of section 4A of the Payment of Gratuity act, compulsory insurance, in respect to existing employees who are on the roll of the company and ex-employees and submit a report/position in the next hearing.”
The union had also urged that the “gratuity claims of the employees who have resigned are neither settled nor intimated the position of the claims to the concerned employees.”
The RLC advised the management to act upon the same as well.
In a previous hearing, the RLC had asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to pass an order to not cancel Airport Entry Passes (AEP) of Jet’s airport staff.
However, it noted that “grievances of cancelling the AEP in the airport are still persisting, and it seems that the Ministry did not pass any order not to cancel the AEP at different airports and reiterated their demands.”
The RLC advised the Ministry to take this issue seriously and send representatives for the next hearing, scheduled on June 19.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...