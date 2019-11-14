Jet Privilege's frequent flyer programme to be now known as InterMiles

Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL), the company which owns the frequent flyer programme of the grounded Jet Airways, has revamped it's business model and corporate brand. JPPL on Thursday announced that it's programme will now be known as InterMiles.

The programme will offer its 10 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem InterMiles, across travel, hospitality and lifestyle services across over 10 categories and 150 programme partners.

JPPL was set up as a separate, independent entity — part of the Etihad Aviation Group which holds 50.1 per cent stake and Jet Airways has a minority stake of 49.9 per cent — formed to market, develop and grow JetPrivilege – a loyalty and rewards programme.

Jet Airways was grounded in April this year, JPPL had then said that the JPmiles that could be redeemed only with Jet Airways, Etihad or a few associate airlines could be redeemed by flyers with other select flights along with utilising the miles on hotel stays, fuel and 2,500+ merchandise options on the JetPrivilege Reward Store.

Earlier, the ‘JPmiles’ which were earned by Jet Airways flyers could be redeemed only via flights. According to JPPL, “ over the last 5 years to expand from an airline-centric programme to emerging as an everyday travel-and-lifestyle rewards programme as discerning consumers have shifted beyond transactional rewards and cashback.”

Manish Dureja, Managing Director, Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd said, “We are embarking on a new journey with InterMiles. What started as a frequent flyer programme has, today, become the platform of choice that empowers our members to fulfill their travel and lifestyle aspirations. As we reinforce our commitment to the promise of making our members’ journey more fulfilling, our growth plan is focused on aggregating more benefits and simplifying access to a growing bouquet of experiences and rewards.”