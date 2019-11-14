Jet Privilege's frequent flyer programme to be now known as InterMiles

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL), the company which owns the frequent flyer programme of the grounded Jet Airways, has revamped it's business model and corporate brand. JPPL on Thursday announced that it's programme will now be known as InterMiles.
The programme will offer its 10 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem InterMiles, across travel, hospitality and lifestyle services across over 10 categories and 150 programme partners.
JPPL was set up as a separate, independent entity — part of the Etihad Aviation Group which holds 50.1 per cent stake and Jet Airways has a minority stake of 49.9 per cent — formed to market, develop and grow JetPrivilege – a loyalty and rewards programme.
Jet Airways was grounded in April this year, JPPL had then said that the JPmiles that could be redeemed only with Jet Airways, Etihad or a few associate airlines could be redeemed by flyers with other select flights along with utilising the miles on hotel stays, fuel and 2,500+ merchandise options on the JetPrivilege Reward Store.
Earlier, the ‘JPmiles’ which were earned by Jet Airways flyers could be redeemed only via flights. According to JPPL, “ over the last 5 years to expand from an airline-centric programme to emerging as an everyday travel-and-lifestyle rewards programme as discerning consumers have shifted beyond transactional rewards and cashback.”
Manish Dureja, Managing Director, Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd said, “We are embarking on a new journey with InterMiles. What started as a frequent flyer programme has, today, become the platform of choice that empowers our members to fulfill their travel and lifestyle aspirations. As we reinforce our commitment to the promise of making our members’ journey more fulfilling, our growth plan is focused on aggregating more benefits and simplifying access to a growing bouquet of experiences and rewards.”
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...