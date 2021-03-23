JNPT, CNB Logitech sign pact for a digital port-yard ecosystem

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
State-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with CNB Logitech to monitor, track and optimise the movement of 5 million containers through the port located near Mumbai.
The partnership seeks to enhance efficiency and help India improve its ranking in the “Ease of Doing Business”.
CNB Logitech uses highly advanced internet of things, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to fully automate container terminals and port operations. It’s SmartInfra applications, including SmartPort, SmartYard and SmartTransport enabled the top container yards to run their operations even during Covid related lockdowns.
CNB Logitech was monitoring over 2.5 million containers before the MoU, it will now be able to track and monitor over 50% of India's container movement in export-import trade (EXIM) trade.
JNPT handles more than half of India’s container volumes shipped through ports.
“JNPT is dedicated towards setting quality benchmarks for the port industry and we have systematically invested in improving the port’s operating efficiency and handling capacity to enable seamless trade escalating its growth trajectory,” Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.
“Our solutions are aimed at making container yards and ports more secure, safe, optimised and transparent through technology infusion” Rajesh Kumar, CEO, CNB Logitech said.
The PYE (Port-Yard-Ecosystem) is envisaged around data and information between different infrastructure operating in the space, be it a seaport or an inland container yard. The idea is to exchange digital communication between the ports and their catchment areas for cargo movement seamlessly. The ports and yards may operate as separate units but they should serve as a singular unit on the data and information level.
The PYE will ride upon digitized information to be exchanged in real-time, helping the receiving party to plan their resource allocation and activities. This will bring predictability to the complete EXIM cargo supply chain. Once an ecosystem like this is well established, it will help the trade save about 20% on overall operational cost and save more than one-third of the time between containers on the ship and cargo at the premises of exporters/importers.
