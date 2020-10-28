JNPT opens new centralised parking plaza for tractor trailers

State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has opened a new Centralized Parking Plaza (CPP) for container tractor trailers with Customs facilitation, as part of its efforts to promote ease of doing business.

The parking plaza, spread across 45 hectares, has parking space for 1,538 tractor trailers at a time.

The plaza has been built exclusively to integrate the parking of tractor trailers carrying factory stuffed export containers at one location instead of at multiple locations earlier. This will help integrate document processing by Customs.

The plaza will be managed using a Real Time Parking Management system and has WiFi provision within the premises. It has a dormitory for truck drivers to stay in, a canteen for truck drivers, well maintained toilets and an area for vehicle repair and maintenance.

The Centralized Parking Plaza will have guards and staff at each entry gate and lane to guide the tractor trailers for entry formalities to ensure that they don’t have to wait in queue for entry.

The CPP will also have a management information system (MIS), where the details of the tractor trailers, including the name of the driver, contact number, in-timing, truck number, container number, size of container, type (dry/hazardous/reefer) and shipping bill numbers will be recorded.

Once data entry is done at the entry gates, a parking number will be allotted to the tractor trailer based on its characteristics such as destination terminal, type of cargo and size of container. All the information collected will be linked with the parking number and a unique id with the date, time and stamp will be allotted and stored in the central server.

Further, the tractor trailer will be guided to its parking location using variable messaging signs and other signages and will be moved to a parking bay near the inspection area.

Once the Customs official inspects and clears the container, the tractor trailer will be allotted a parking bay. When the Let Export Order (LEO) is issued, the tractor trailer will be free to leave the CPP through the respective exit gates.

“The CPP is a key initiative to streamline traffic movement and improve port efficiencies using IT services while providing convenience facilities and amenities at nominal rates to truck drivers who travel long distances to reach the Port,” said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.

The Centralized Parking Plaza is an important part of our constant endeavour to provide ease of doing business within the Port,’’ Sethi added.

The plaza system will ease the movement of container trucks on JNPT roads and will help the respective terminals plan their tractor trailer movements in a better way. JNPT has appointed Nirmala Auto Care Centre for operation, management and maintenance of the plaza.