Logistics

John Thomas takes charge as General Manager, Southern Railway

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

John Thomas

John Thomas has taken over the charge of General Manager, Southern Railway on September 19.

He is 1982 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers. Prior to his present posting, he had served as Additional General Manager, South Central Railway.

Starting his career in Indian Railways in 1984, he held assignments in Central Railway, South Central Railway and Southern Railway, says a press release from Southern Railway.

Published on September 20, 2019
people
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
L&T to submit final report on KoPT’s 90 mt capacity augmentation plan soon